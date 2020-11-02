A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters
A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  People

US election: meet the Tambrahms, the Indian caste linking Kamala Harris to Alphabet’s CEO and Nobel laureates

  • The US vice-presidential candidate can trace her roots to a high-caste Brahmin community in Tamil Nadu, India, known as the ‘Tambrahm’
  • Other prominent Tambrahm names include Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and former PepsiCo CEO Indira Nooyi

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Vasudevan Sridharan
Vasudevan Sridharan

Updated: 7:02pm, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters
A banner featuring US Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the entrance to the village of Thulasendrapuram, where Harris' maternal grandfather was born and grew up, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE