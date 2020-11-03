Lee Chun-jae, who confessed last year to the Hwaseong murders. Photo: Handout
South Korea’s Hwaseong murders culprit admits to 14 killings, apologises to man wrongly jailed
- Lee Chun-jae will not face charges for the crimes committed between 1986 and 1991 as the statute of limitations expired in 2006
- The murders were South Korea’s most notorious cold case and inspired the 2003 film Memories of Murder directed by Academy Award-winner Bong Joon-ho
Topic | South Korea
