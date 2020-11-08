Chinese scholar Xu Fancheng pictured sat at a desk in his house in Pondicherry. Photo: Handout / Xu Fancheng Culture Study Centre Chinese scholar Xu Fancheng pictured sat at a desk in his house in Pondicherry. Photo: Handout / Xu Fancheng Culture Study Centre
Can Chinese scholar Xu Fancheng’s legacy in India be a bridge in tense times?

  • Xu Fancheng spent decades in India – studying, teaching and translating reams of Hindu scripture, poetry and other texts into Mandarin
  • A new study centre in his former home base of Puducherry aims to keep his memory alive, and encourage greater Sino-Indian cultural exchange

Sonia Sarkar
Updated: 3:18pm, 8 Nov, 2020

