Young Japanese war orphans returning to Tokyo in 1946. Photo: AP
Bittersweet memories for Japanese war orphans after ‘last Chinese foster mother’ dies

  • In the final days of World War II, thousands of Japanese families fleeing Manchukuo in northeast China entrusted their children to locals
  • One of the last Chinese foster mothers, who had spent years living in a special facility for such families, died last week aged 98

Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Julian Ryall
Updated: 6:37pm, 6 Nov, 2020

