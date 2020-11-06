Young Japanese war orphans returning to Tokyo in 1946. Photo: AP
Bittersweet memories for Japanese war orphans after ‘last Chinese foster mother’ dies
- In the final days of World War II, thousands of Japanese families fleeing Manchukuo in northeast China entrusted their children to locals
- One of the last Chinese foster mothers, who had spent years living in a special facility for such families, died last week aged 98
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
