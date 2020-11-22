Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are among the Indian movie and television stars to launch start-ups. Photos: Instagram Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are among the Indian movie and television stars to launch start-ups. Photos: Instagram
Coronavirus India: Bollywood stars focus on start-up glory as pandemic steals spotlight

  • As the country’s film industry suffers a downturn, its stars are turning toward their own start-ups to secure their financial futures
  • Actresses like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among those who have launched dating apps, education sites and health and fitness products

Neeta Lal
Updated: 10:13am, 22 Nov, 2020

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone are among the Indian movie and television stars to launch start-ups. Photos: Instagram
