Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
Indonesia’s ‘millionaire’ meteorite man ducks limelight after going viral
- Josua Hutagalung has gone into hiding after multiple global media outlets reported the hunk of space rock he found was worth US$1.7 million
- But that sum was based on an inaccurate estimate that ‘no collector will pay’, according to a spokeswoman hired to speak on his behalf
Topic | Indonesia
Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout