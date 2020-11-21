Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  People

Indonesia’s ‘millionaire’ meteorite man ducks limelight after going viral

  • Josua Hutagalung has gone into hiding after multiple global media outlets reported the hunk of space rock he found was worth US$1.7 million
  • But that sum was based on an inaccurate estimate that ‘no collector will pay’, according to a spokeswoman hired to speak on his behalf

Topic |   Indonesia
Tonggo Simangunsong in Medan, North Sumatra

Updated: 10:00am, 21 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
Josua Hutagalung and the meteorite that crashed into his house in North Sumatra. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE