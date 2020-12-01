Hardline cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). Photo: Reuters Hardline cleric Habib Rizieq Shihab, leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI). Photo: Reuters
In Indonesia, ‘call to jihad’ videos by hardline cleric’s fans show threat of rising fundamentalism

  • Habib Rizieq Shihab returned from self-imposed exile last month and his gatherings have sparked a Covid-19 cluster
  • Moderate Muslim groups say the videos, which are based on the Muslim Islamic call to prayer, are a threat to multiculturalism

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar in Jakarta

Updated: 9:30pm, 1 Dec, 2020

