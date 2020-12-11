Giant panda cub Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP Giant panda cub Xiang Xiang at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Panda diplomacy: tears of joy as China extends Xiang Xiang’s stay in Japan

  • Top attraction at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoological Gardens was due to return to China in December, but will now stay five more months due to Covid-related travel disruption
  • Beijing has also consented to her parents, father Ri Ri and mother Shin Shin, to stay in Japan for a further five years beyond February

Topic |   Pandas
Julian Ryall
Updated: 2:59pm, 11 Dec, 2020

