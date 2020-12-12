Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez
Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez
This Week in Asia /  People

Coronavirus: Asian women pay the price of pandemic as Covid-19 ravages economies, jobs

  • Gender inequality is on the rise amid the pandemic, with women disproportionately affected by job losses and the poverty that results
  • Some high-flying executives see the crisis as an opportunity for reform, but observers say governments need to do more to bridge the gender divide

Topic |   Gender equality
Raquel CarvalhoElyssa Lopez
Raquel Carvalho and Elyssa Lopez

Updated: 8:58am, 12 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez
Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez
READ FULL ARTICLE