Single mothers and women living in low income households have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Photo: Maro Enriquez
Coronavirus: Asian women pay the price of pandemic as Covid-19 ravages economies, jobs
- Gender inequality is on the rise amid the pandemic, with women disproportionately affected by job losses and the poverty that results
- Some high-flying executives see the crisis as an opportunity for reform, but observers say governments need to do more to bridge the gender divide
Topic | Gender equality
