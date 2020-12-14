A wanted poster created by Japanese police shows the attacker and how he concealed the knife. Photo: Handout
Japan offers US$200k for help in solving notorious Setagaya murders – 20 years on
- The Miyazawa family were slaughtered in their home on New Year’s Eve in a case that shocked the nation
- Despite the killer leaving a host of clues, including fingerprints, DNA, clothing and even distinctive grains of sand, nobody has ever been arrested
