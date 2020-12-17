The two sisters, Kaye and Dawn, celebrate after receiving their birth certificates in late October. Photo: Handout The two sisters, Kaye and Dawn, celebrate after receiving their birth certificates in late October. Photo: Handout
The Hong Kong-born Filipino sisters who ‘didn’t exist’ for 30 years

  • Dawn and Kaye got by for three decades without attending school, seeing a doctor or holding an identity card or passport
  • Their mother is a former domestic worker from the Philippines, who overstayed her visa. Now they want to help others in similar situations

Raquel Carvalho
Updated: 7:00am, 17 Dec, 2020

The two sisters, Kaye and Dawn, celebrate after receiving their birth certificates in late October. Photo: Handout
