The two sisters, Kaye and Dawn, celebrate after receiving their birth certificates in late October. Photo: Handout
The Hong Kong-born Filipino sisters who ‘didn’t exist’ for 30 years
- Dawn and Kaye got by for three decades without attending school, seeing a doctor or holding an identity card or passport
- Their mother is a former domestic worker from the Philippines, who overstayed her visa. Now they want to help others in similar situations
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
