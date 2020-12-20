Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal
Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal
This Week in Asia /  People

Detective, ambulance driver, aviation firefighter: Indian women are breaking gender stereotypes

  • In the country’s patriarchal society, it is difficult for women to enter careers that are considered traditionally male preserves
  • But despite discouragement and harassment, some Indian women have their hearts set on being trailblazers

Topic |   India
Kalpana Sunder
Kalpana Sunder

Updated: 3:22pm, 20 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal
Taniya Sanyal, the first airport firefighter to be appointed by the Airports Authority of India. Photo: Taniya Sanyal
READ FULL ARTICLE