Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested following the discovery of nine dismembered bodies at his apartment unit. Photo: Kyodo
Takahiro Shiraishi, Japan’s Twitter killer, hopes to marry ‘normal girl’ before execution
- The 30-year-old befriended nine lonely people online before luring them to his flat and strangling them
- Sentenced to death for murder, forced sexual intercourse, and robbery, he says ‘it would be good to have someone who supports me’
Topic | Japan
Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested following the discovery of nine dismembered bodies at his apartment unit. Photo: Kyodo