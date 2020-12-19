Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested following the discovery of nine dismembered bodies at his apartment unit. Photo: Kyodo Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested following the discovery of nine dismembered bodies at his apartment unit. Photo: Kyodo
Takahiro Shiraishi was arrested following the discovery of nine dismembered bodies at his apartment unit. Photo: Kyodo
Takahiro Shiraishi, Japan’s Twitter killer, hopes to marry ‘normal girl’ before execution

  • The 30-year-old befriended nine lonely people online before luring them to his flat and strangling them
  • Sentenced to death for murder, forced sexual intercourse, and robbery, he says ‘it would be good to have someone who supports me’

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:17am, 19 Dec, 2020

