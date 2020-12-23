Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  People

From Mahathir to Lee Kuan Yew, late scholar Ezra Vogel’s work on Japan and China inspired a continent

  • Vogel’s book, Japan as Number One, helped shape the Malaysian and Singaporean leaders’ domestic and foreign policies and changed Japan’s view of itself on the world stage
  • The late professor’s legacy also includes a political biography of Deng Xiaoping and a historical study of China-Japan ties

Topic |   Obituaries
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 9:30am, 23 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Ezra Vogel, speaks in an interview at Harvard University on October 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE