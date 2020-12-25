A policeman asks domestic workers to disperse as they gather in Central. Photo: Edmond So A policeman asks domestic workers to disperse as they gather in Central. Photo: Edmond So
A policeman asks domestic workers to disperse as they gather in Central. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s domestic workers from the Philippines yearn for home on Christmas amid Covid-19 isolation

  • Advocates have seen more workers requesting mental health support as the pandemic comes between Filipinos and their families over the holiday period
  • Many have to cope with sending remittances even as they face increased work stress, anxiety and loneliness in Hong Kong

Raquel Carvalho

Updated: 7:40am, 25 Dec, 2020

