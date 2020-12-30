A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA
Recycled condoms, heroic animals, and QAnon comes to Asia: the region’s most bizarre stories from 2020
- Conspiracy theories made their mark on the continent, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about vaccines
- Also in the news was a man in Indonesia who sold a meteorite that crashed into his house, along with an Indian couple who got married in hazmat suits
