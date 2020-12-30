A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA
A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA

Offbeat

This Week in Asia /  People

Recycled condoms, heroic animals, and QAnon comes to Asia: the region’s most bizarre stories from 2020

  • Conspiracy theories made their mark on the continent, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about vaccines
  • Also in the news was a man in Indonesia who sold a meteorite that crashed into his house, along with an Indian couple who got married in hazmat suits

Topic |   Offbeat
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 3:46pm, 30 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA
A cat wears an outfit made by Indonesian cat tailor Fredi Lugina Priadi. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE