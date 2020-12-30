Gisella Anastasia lost her phone after making the recording in 2017. Photo: Instagram
Indonesia
Indonesian women’s rights activists defend singer caught in grip of anti-pornography law
- Gisella Anastasia has been charged for a 19-second video shared online after it was taken from a mobile phone she had lost
- Women’s rights activists and legal experts have condemned the charges, pointing out that Gisella is a victim and should be protected by the state
