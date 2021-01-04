People wearing face masks walk along a shopping street in Seoul on Saturday. South Korea’s population shrank last year for the first time in its history. Photo: AP
South Korea
South Korea’s population shrinks for first time ever, with trend expected to worsen amid Covid-19
- The country with the lowest fertility rate worldwide had 20,838 fewer people living there at the end of 2020 than a year earlier, the latest census data showed
- Rising unemployment, mounting housing costs and other financial burdens associated with having children have been blamed for the low birth rate
