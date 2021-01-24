From left: Joseph Tan of Crime Library Singapore, Ang Goon Lay (Lim Shiow Rong’s mother, holding pictures of her) and Lim Jia Hui at a media conference held in front of Ang’s drink stall in Toa Payoh. Credit: Joseph Tan
Cold cases, warm leads? In Singapore, the unsolved murders of Lim Shiow Rong and Felicia Teo have gripped the nation
- Interest has been rekindled in the killings of seven-year-old Shiow Rong in 1995 and Teo, 19, in 2007, after a suspect was recently charged for the latter crime
- The development in Teo’s case motivated Shiow Rong’s sister Jia Hui to make a public appeal for information, and police are looking into the new tip-offs
Topic | Singapore
