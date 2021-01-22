Freelance travel guide Amanda Omeychua's culinary efforts have drawn international attention. Photo: Amanda Omeychua
‘It can be eaten’: Malaysian woman says she’s no odd fish, despite reaction to her koi soup
- When around 20 koi belonging to Amanda Omeychua died on Sunday, she turned them into a meal, prompting international incredulity
- But she has taken the comments in her stride, saying she cooks and eats all her dead fish – and quipping that if her new koi meet the same fate, she might ‘try them with turmeric and chilli’
Topic | Malaysia
