Choo Hao Ren and Qiu Wen in the Snowbebe advertisement. Photo: YouTube
Malaysian musician Choo Hao Ren slammed for music video featuring Instagram influencer Qiu Wen in brownface
- The Mandopop singer released the video as an advertisement for a skin-whitening product, in which he helps a young woman with tanned skin
- It has drawn fiery responses, including calls for Choo to be cancelled, while he was also criticised for propagating antiquated ideals of equating fairness with beauty
Topic | Malaysia
Choo Hao Ren and Qiu Wen in the Snowbebe advertisement. Photo: YouTube