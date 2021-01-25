Choo Hao Ren and Qiu Wen in the Snowbebe advertisement. Photo: YouTube Choo Hao Ren and Qiu Wen in the Snowbebe advertisement. Photo: YouTube
Malaysian musician Choo Hao Ren slammed for music video featuring Instagram influencer Qiu Wen in brownface

  • The Mandopop singer released the video as an advertisement for a skin-whitening product, in which he helps a young woman with tanned skin
  • It has drawn fiery responses, including calls for Choo to be cancelled, while he was also criticised for propagating antiquated ideals of equating fairness with beauty

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 8:22pm, 25 Jan, 2021

