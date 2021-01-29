Kim Gyu-bong (right), the former head coach of the triathlon team at semi-pro club Gyeongju City Hall, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Photo: EPA
Choi Suk-hyeon suicide case: South Korean triathlon coach and captain sentenced to jail over bullying, abuse
- Coach Kim Gyu-bong was given seven years in prison for verbally and physically abusing Choi as well as diverting funds, while team captain Jang Yun-jung was given four years
- Triathlete Choi took her own life last June after complaining of abuse from Kim, Jang and a team masseur, who was last week given an eight-year jail term for repeatedly beating her
Topic | South Korea
Kim Gyu-bong (right), the former head coach of the triathlon team at semi-pro club Gyeongju City Hall, has been sentenced to seven years in prison. Photo: EPA