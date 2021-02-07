‘The Last Helicopter: Two Lives in Indochina’ by Jim Laurie looks back on the 1970s and the final days of the US-backed regimes in Phnom Penh and Saigon. Photo: Handout
‘There is no prayer in revolution’: former Hong Kong-based reporter Jim Laurie remembers Cambodia, Vietnam conflicts in new memoir
- In ‘The Last Helicopter: Two Lives in Indochina’, Jim Laurie looks back on 1975 and the final days of the US-backed regimes in Phnom Penh and Saigon
- His eyewitness accounts are interwoven with the memories of Soc Sinan – a young Cambodian woman whom he loved but had to leave behind
Topic | Books and Literature
