‘The Last Helicopter: Two Lives in Indochina’ by Jim Laurie looks back on the 1970s and the final days of the US-backed regimes in Phnom Penh and Saigon. Photo: Handout ‘The Last Helicopter: Two Lives in Indochina’ by Jim Laurie looks back on the 1970s and the final days of the US-backed regimes in Phnom Penh and Saigon. Photo: Handout
‘There is no prayer in revolution’: former Hong Kong-based reporter Jim Laurie remembers Cambodia, Vietnam conflicts in new memoir

  • In ‘The Last Helicopter: Two Lives in Indochina’, Jim Laurie looks back on 1975 and the final days of the US-backed regimes in Phnom Penh and Saigon
  • His eyewitness accounts are interwoven with the memories of Soc Sinan – a young Cambodian woman whom he loved but had to leave behind

Topic |   Books and Literature
An excerpt

Updated: 2:44pm, 7 Feb, 2021

