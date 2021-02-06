People in Yangon hit pots during a night protest against the military coup on February 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters People in Yangon hit pots during a night protest against the military coup on February 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Myanmar
Amid Myanmar’s #CivilDisobedience movement, the thunder of pots and pans fill the night

  • Days after a military coup, all seems normal in Yangon during the day, but residents are making their resistance against the military heard at dinnertime
  • Meanwhile, restaurants are boycotting military-backed businesses, doctors have stopped working and some drivers are honking their cars to express support for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi

SCMP Reporters and Reuters

Updated: 10:00am, 6 Feb, 2021

