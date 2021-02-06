People in Yangon hit pots during a night protest against the military coup on February 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Amid Myanmar’s #CivilDisobedience movement, the thunder of pots and pans fill the night
- Days after a military coup, all seems normal in Yangon during the day, but residents are making their resistance against the military heard at dinnertime
- Meanwhile, restaurants are boycotting military-backed businesses, doctors have stopped working and some drivers are honking their cars to express support for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Topic | Myanmar
People in Yangon hit pots during a night protest against the military coup on February 4, 2021. Photo: Reuters