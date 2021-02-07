Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout
Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout
This Week in Asia /  People

‘To heck with coronavirus’: Asian weddings back on, in sickness and in health

  • When Covid-19 first appeared, many couples postponed their marriages. Now it’s here for the long haul, the plans are back on – with a little help from Zoom
  • Paradoxically, lockdown and safety measures have hastened some nuptials, as couples take the chance to host more affordable ceremonies

Topic |   Sex and relationships
Ignatius Koh
Ignatius Koh

Updated: 11:06am, 7 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout
Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE