Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout
‘To heck with coronavirus’: Asian weddings back on, in sickness and in health
- When Covid-19 first appeared, many couples postponed their marriages. Now it’s here for the long haul, the plans are back on – with a little help from Zoom
- Paradoxically, lockdown and safety measures have hastened some nuptials, as couples take the chance to host more affordable ceremonies
Topic | Sex and relationships
Ferdinand Mar and Grace Yap went ahead with their wedding in November 2020 while adhering to safe-distancing measures. Photo: Handout