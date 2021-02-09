Ho Ching is chief executive of Singaporean state investor Temasek Holdings. Photo: AFP
Ho Ching, boss of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings, will retire in October
- Ho, who joined Temasek in 2002 and was appointed chief executive two years later, is also the wife of Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
- She will be succeeded by Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegera – the state investor’s current chief executive of Temasek’s international arm
