02:10
No singing and chanting, Covid-19 rules unveiled for delayed Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics organisers will supply 150,000 condoms but urge athletes to keep their distance
- A 33-page document – the last in a series of ‘playbooks’ – warns athletes they could be kicked out of their events if they break strict anti-virus rules
- The mismatch between the advice, designed to prevent coronavirus infections, and distributing out condoms to athletes attracted ridicule on social media
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
02:10
No singing and chanting, Covid-19 rules unveiled for delayed Tokyo Olympics