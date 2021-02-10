02:10

No singing and chanting, Covid-19 rules unveiled for delayed Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics organisers will supply 150,000 condoms but urge athletes to keep their distance

  • A 33-page document – the last in a series of ‘playbooks’ – warns athletes they could be kicked out of their events if they break strict anti-virus rules
  • The mismatch between the advice, designed to prevent coronavirus infections, and distributing out condoms to athletes attracted ridicule on social media

Julian RyallAgence France-Presse
Julian Ryall and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:46pm, 10 Feb, 2021

