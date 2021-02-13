Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter
‘Sorry Jeong-in’: how K-pop stars and a Twitter campaign are forcing a rethink of South Korea’s ‘profit-driven’ adoption services
- Death of a 16-month-old baby, allegedly at the hands of abusive adoptive parents, has reopened a national debate on the country’s adoption services
- Critics say the services have become too focused on profitable overseas adoptions and that vulnerable children are being commodified
