Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter
Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter
K-pop idols
This Week in Asia /  People

‘Sorry Jeong-in’: how K-pop stars and a Twitter campaign are forcing a rethink of South Korea’s ‘profit-driven’ adoption services

  • Death of a 16-month-old baby, allegedly at the hands of abusive adoptive parents, has reopened a national debate on the country’s adoption services
  • Critics say the services have become too focused on profitable overseas adoptions and that vulnerable children are being commodified

Topic |   K-pop idols
David D. Lee
David D. Lee

Updated: 6:00am, 13 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter
Jeong-in, who died following alleged abuse by adoptive parents in South Korea. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE