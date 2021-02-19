A bust of Yun Dong-joo is seen in Mingdong village, northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: Handout
Korean or Chinese? Debate over poet Yun Dong-joo’s identity reignites China vs Korea ‘kimchi wars’ dispute
- Using the official Chinese term for ethnic Koreans living in China to describe the late poet is a ‘historical distortion’, according to one Korean academic
- Yet determining which country can claim him as their own is difficult, given that he died before the birth of both modern-day China and South Korea
Topic | South Korea
A bust of Yun Dong-joo is seen in Mingdong village, northeastern China’s Jilin province. Photo: Handout