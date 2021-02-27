Swati Mohan monitoring the Perseverance rover mission at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Photo: EPA-EFE Swati Mohan monitoring the Perseverance rover mission at Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Photo: EPA-EFE
Like Nasa’s Swati Mohan, India’s women scientists are breaking barriers in space exploration

  • The 38-year-old Mohan marked a personal and professional high when she landed the Perseverance rover on Mars
  • She is among a group of Indian women who have found successful careers in space science, including Tessy Thomas, Ritu Karidhal Srivastava and Muthayya Vanitha

Neeta Lal
Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Feb, 2021

