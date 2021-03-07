An activist at a protest rally in Kathmandu. Hundreds of women’s right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal’s capital in February to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women. Photo: AP
Pride and prejudice: how Asia’s women have triumphed even in face of adversity
- Throughout the past 12 months of trials and tribulations, Asia’s women have proved time and again that they can rise to the challenge
- Join This Week In Asia for a look back at some of our top stories celebrating women to mark International Women’s Day
Topic | International Women's Day
An activist at a protest rally in Kathmandu. Hundreds of women’s right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal’s capital in February to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women. Photo: AP