Pride and prejudice: how Asia’s women have triumphed even in face of adversity

  • Throughout the past 12 months of trials and tribulations, Asia’s women have proved time and again that they can rise to the challenge
  • Join This Week In Asia for a look back at some of our top stories celebrating women to mark International Women’s Day

Topic |   International Women's Day
Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 5:00pm, 7 Mar, 2021

An activist at a protest rally in Kathmandu. Hundreds of women’s right activists and their supporters rallied in Nepal’s capital in February to call for an end to violence and discrimination against women. Photo: AP
