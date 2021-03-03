Manav Bharti University campus in Solan, India's Himachal Pradesh state. Photo: Facebook
India’s fake degrees: hundreds in Singapore, Malaysia, US, Canada left questioning qualifications after Manav Bharti University scandal
- The private university in Himachal Pradesh state sold 36,000 degrees for as little as US$1,362 each, an Indian government agency investigation found
- Graduates of the institution are now being pressured by employers around the world to prove that their qualifications are genuine
Topic | India
