Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa poses with his T-shirt bearing an image of Earth. Photo: Reuters
Who is Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, the Space X moon traveller looking for eight companions?
- Maezawa will be the first private passenger for SpaceX’s planned visit to the moon and he this week extended the invitation for eight strangers to join him
- He made billions from the sale of his online clothing website in 2019, before building a lucrative collection of modern art and now setting his sights on outer space
Topic | Japan
