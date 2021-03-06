A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP
A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  People

In South Asia, coronavirus and poverty are forcing girls as young as 8 into marriage

  • Forced marriage has long been a problem in India and Pakistan, but the pandemic has made things worse by forcing millions out of work
  • Girls are seen by some as a financial burden from the moment they menstruate. For desperate families, marrying them off seems an easy option

Topic |   International Women's Day
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 7:00pm, 6 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP
A 10-year-old actress plays the role of a girl forced into marriage for an Amnesty International campaign. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE