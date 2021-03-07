Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube
In Modi’s India, comedians can now be jailed for ‘intent’ to tell a joke – as Munawar Faruqi found out
- Munawar Faruqi spent 38 days behind bars earlier this year after a Hindu nationalist accused him of ‘intending’ to outrage religious sentiments
- The 28-year-old Muslim comedian was eventually granted bail following a Supreme Court intervention. He’s trying to see the funny side of it all
Topic | India
Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube