Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube
Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube
India
This Week in Asia /  People

In Modi’s India, comedians can now be jailed for ‘intent’ to tell a joke – as Munawar Faruqi found out

  • Munawar Faruqi spent 38 days behind bars earlier this year after a Hindu nationalist accused him of ‘intending’ to outrage religious sentiments
  • The 28-year-old Muslim comedian was eventually granted bail following a Supreme Court intervention. He’s trying to see the funny side of it all

Topic |   India
Avantika Mehta
Avantika Mehta

Updated: 7:09pm, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube
Munawar Faruqi in a still taken from his YouTube video ‘Munawar Faruqi Leaving Comedy’. Photo: YouTube
READ FULL ARTICLE