Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images
South Korean skater applies to be Chinese citizen to take part in Beijing Winter Olympics
- Lim Hyo-jun, the world’s top short track speed skater who was accused of sexual harassment, wants to change his nationality to Chinese
- Suspended from representing South Korea, he fears a protracted legal battle will prevent him from competing in the Olympics in 2022
