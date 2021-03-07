Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images
Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

South Korean skater applies to be Chinese citizen to take part in Beijing Winter Olympics

  • Lim Hyo-jun, the world’s top short track speed skater who was accused of sexual harassment, wants to change his nationality to Chinese
  • Suspended from representing South Korea, he fears a protracted legal battle will prevent him from competing in the Olympics in 2022

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 5:03pm, 7 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images
Gold medallist Lim Hyo-jun of South Korea celebrates on the podium during a ceremony at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. File photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE