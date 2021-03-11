Aqsa Shaikh at the coronavirus vaccination centre she heads in New Delhi, India. She fears the vaccination process may deter transgender people, many of whom are fearful of being discriminated against. Photo: Adnan Bhat Aqsa Shaikh at the coronavirus vaccination centre she heads in New Delhi, India. She fears the vaccination process may deter transgender people, many of whom are fearful of being discriminated against. Photo: Adnan Bhat
How India’s first transgender doctor to head a Covid-19 vaccination centre inspires, one dose at a time

  • Dr Aqsa Shaikh – a medical professor, writer, volunteer and social activist – wants to make the most of her life after transitioning
  • She says the fact that a trans person rarely achieves such a role highlights the barriers and discrimination that transgender people still face in India

Adnan Bhat

Updated: 3:09pm, 11 Mar, 2021

