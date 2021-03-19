A protester holds a sign that reads “hate has no place” during the We Are Not Silent rally organised by the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Bellevue, Washington, on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Atlanta shooting: Asian-Americans rally as investigators say hate crimes charge ‘not off the table’
- US President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Asian-American leaders during their visit to Atlanta on Friday
- Motive for deadly attack still under investigation, police say, while confirming that suspect had patronised the two Atlanta spas targeted in shooting spree
Topic | Racism and prejudice
A protester holds a sign that reads “hate has no place” during the We Are Not Silent rally organised by the Asian-American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition Against Hate and Bias in Bellevue, Washington, on Thursday. Photo: AFP