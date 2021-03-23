Indonesian police have released this image of a man accused of beheading his father. Photo: Handout, Central Lampung police
Indonesian man beheads father he feared was about to cast spell
- The man then got on a motorbike and paraded the decapitated head around the village
- While Islam is the dominant religion in the country, believing in black magic is common in rural areas and accusations can prove fatal
Topic | Indonesia
