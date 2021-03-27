Lim Hock Leng showing SCMP reporter Kok Xinghui around the roof garden where he has trees imported from Taiwan and Japan. Photo: SCMP Lim Hock Leng showing SCMP reporter Kok Xinghui around the roof garden where he has trees imported from Taiwan and Japan. Photo: SCMP
Lim Hock Leng showing SCMP reporter Kok Xinghui around the roof garden where he has trees imported from Taiwan and Japan. Photo: SCMP
It’s our lifestyle: Sheng Siong’s Lim Hock Leng on why Singapore’s mighty supermarket has Covid-19 and e-commerce beat

  • The supermarket’s founder spills the beans on respecting Muslims, a problem with China’s six-day work week … and why you shouldn’t chase a Malaysian thief
  • He also gives his thoughts on what his only son Nigel Lin needs to do if he wants the top job

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Mar, 2021

