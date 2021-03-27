The house’s design was inspired by those Lim saw in China where private spaces surrounded a central courtyard. Photo: Ta.Le Architects The house’s design was inspired by those Lim saw in China where private spaces surrounded a central courtyard. Photo: Ta.Le Architects
Take a private tour of Sheng Siong supermarket tycoon Lim Hock Leng’s US$50 million Singapore home

  • Lim and his family live on a two-building, nine-bedroom property that sprawls over 33,700 sq ft in the centre of the island nation.
  • From historical buildings to modern finishes and an infusion of Chinese philosophy, the house is spacious and symbolic in equal measure

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 10:30am, 27 Mar, 2021

