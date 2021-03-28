Felicia Chew and Kaesang Pangarep pictured in happier times. Photo: Instagram
Jokowi’s son broke up with his girlfriend. It caused a stir in Indonesia’s Chinese community
- Kaesang Pangarep and Felicia Chew were one of the most high-profile interfaith couples in a country where relationships between Muslims and non-Muslims still raise eyebrows
- Their break-up has cast a fresh spotlight on interracial and interfaith relations in Indonesia, where ethnic Chinese make up less than 2 per cent of the population
