Lee Hak-rae, who has died aged 96, was the last surviving Korean war criminal from World War II. He joined the Japanese army at the age of 17 and was sent to guard POWs in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Last Korean war criminal to serve in Japan’s World War II army dies, without securing apology or compensation from Tokyo
- Lee Hak-rae, who was born in South Korea under Japanese colonisation, was convicted of war crimes for his abuse of Allied POWs in Thailand
- He was the last member of a group of war criminals calling for an apology for being forced to serve in the Japanese military, as well as compensation and pensions
Topic | Japan
Lee Hak-rae, who has died aged 96, was the last surviving Korean war criminal from World War II. He joined the Japanese army at the age of 17 and was sent to guard POWs in Thailand. Photo: Reuters