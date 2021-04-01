Baby Jane Allas died in the Philippines in March 2021. Photo: AFP
‘Baby Jane thanked everyone’: sacked Filipino domestic worker dies despite beating cancer, as Hong Kong friend vows to fight her legal case
- Baby Jane Allas, who was fired in 2019 in Hong Kong after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, has died at age 40, leaving behind five children
- Hong Kong resident Jessica Cutrera will pursue Allas’ discrimination case against her former employer
