Baby Jane Allas died in the Philippines in March 2021. Photo: AFP
‘Baby Jane thanked everyone’: sacked Filipino domestic worker dies despite beating cancer, as Hong Kong friend vows to fight her legal case

  • Baby Jane Allas, who was fired in 2019 in Hong Kong after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, has died at age 40, leaving behind five children
  • Hong Kong resident Jessica Cutrera will pursue Allas’ discrimination case against her former employer

Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Apr, 2021

