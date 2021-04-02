03:47
Man suspected of attacking Asian-American woman in New York arrested and charged with hate crime
Filipino-Americans despair at New York stomping attack but US still land of dreams for many
- The brutal attack on 65-year-old Vilma Kari was part of a recent wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States
- It has left some questioning their future in the country – though is unlikely to put Filipinos off pursuing their American dreams entirely, analysts say

