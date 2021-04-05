Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock
Triple-murder case in South Korea exposes shortfalls of new stalking law
- After stalking a woman, a man murdered her as well as her sister and mother before living in the women’s flat for three days
- Experts say even though new anti-stalking legislation imposes a jail term and hefty fines on offenders, initial stalking cases are punishable only by fines, leaving victims vulnerable
Topic | South Korea
