Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock
Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea
This Week in Asia /  People

Triple-murder case in South Korea exposes shortfalls of new stalking law

  • After stalking a woman, a man murdered her as well as her sister and mother before living in the women’s flat for three days
  • Experts say even though new anti-stalking legislation imposes a jail term and hefty fines on offenders, initial stalking cases are punishable only by fines, leaving victims vulnerable

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 3:31pm, 5 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock
Until new legislation comes into effect in September, stalking offenders are only punishable with a fine not exceeding 100,000 won – just US$90. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE