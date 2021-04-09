Indonesia’s special counterterrorism squad Detachment 88, seen here in a 2010 training exercise, arrested four members of the banned Islamic Defender Front on March 29. Photo: AFP
As Indonesian police foil bomb plots, the country’s Chinese community finds itself targeted again
- Four members of FPI, a banned Muslim organisation, have admitted to planning attacks on Indonesian-Chinese citizens and China-owned businesses
- Resentment against those of Chinese heritage is nothing new but analysts say the Covid-19 recession and events such as the repression of Uygur Muslims have fuelled a new wave of anger
Topic | Indonesia
