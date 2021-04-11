Baby Jane Allas pictured during a chemotherapy session at Hong Kong Adventist Hospital’s oncology centre in March 2019. Photo: Ivan Abreu/Rights Exposure
‘The Price of Justice’ highlights legal hurdles Hong Kong’s domestic workers face in new documentary
- The Price of Justice is set to premiere on April 14 at the University of Hong Kong, where funds will be raised for family of the late Baby Jane Allas
- The feature-length documentary focuses on the stories of four Filipino domestic workers who faced lengthy court battles against their employers
