Ambani, Tata, Hinduja: how India’s family-run business empires battle over their billions

  • From Mukesh Ambani’s falling-out with his brother Anil to the recently settled Tata dispute, India is no stranger to rancorous legal battles between family members
  • A lack of succession planning is often to blame, observers say, in a country that ranks third globally for family-owned businesses

Neeta Lal
Neeta Lal in New Delhi

Updated: 3:00pm, 11 Apr, 2021

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, pictured in 2017. Photo: Reuters
