Stephen Yip in the central Liverpool offices of KIND, the children’s charity he founded in 1975. Photo: Hilary Clarke Stephen Yip in the central Liverpool offices of KIND, the children’s charity he founded in 1975. Photo: Hilary Clarke
Can Stephen Yip, the son of a Chinese sailor from Guangzhou, become Liverpool’s first independent mayor?

  • Yip, 66, is best known for his work with disadvantaged children, but he is running for office to help scrub out corruption in the northern English city
  • Liverpool has to ‘regain our reputation’, he says, after the arrest of Mayor Joe Anderson and a series of high-profile development scandals involving Hong Kong investors

Hilary Clarke
Hilary Clarke in London

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Apr, 2021

